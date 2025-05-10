Decisive action vs strong words

The ongoing skirmishes between Indian and Pakistan, pregnant with the possibility of turning into a full-scale war, mark a paradigm shift in India’s posture in dealing with the terror menace and a difficult neighbour.

On the night of May 6-7, the Indian Army launched a bold military operation deep inside Pakistan, annihilating nine terrorist bases. Among the 100 or so slain were multiple jihadists, including 10 relatives of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar. Contrast it with the reticent India of 2008, when it remained largely mute after Pakistani terrorists killed 166 innocents in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The retribution by India, albeit anticipated, was unprecedented in its sheer scale, precision, detailed planning and meticulous execution. This path-breaking initiative was a healthy departure from the past, when any foreign-sponsored terror act usually evoked only ‘strong protests’ or ’kadi ninda’ (strong condemnation).