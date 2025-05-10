Uri to Pahalgam: A clear shift in national strategy

The carnage wrought by the Pakistani establishment and handlers in Pahalgam on April 22—killing a large number of tourists from different parts of the country, that too on the basis of religion—was the first escalatory action by Pakistan. India has responded not only in the political, diplomatic, economic and energy domains, but also by hitting terrorists and their infrastructure both in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as well as in the Punjab province of Pakistan, with the hits ranging from 30 to 100 km.

While the reaction by Pakistan and counter-reaction from India continue on the escalation matrix, something very important has happened wherein the national security strategy of India appears to have taken a new leap. The subsequent details unfold the emergence of a new India.

Pakistan has been using illegitimate means to claim Jammu and Kashmir, despite J&K having acceded into the Union of India as per norms included in the Independence Act passed by the British parliament. It invaded India in 1947, besides fighting the war of 1947-48, and the two later wars of 1965 and 1971. While Pakistan has been using terrorists right from the beginning, it gave deliberate thoughts to its J&K strategy after losing East Pakistan in 1971.

It made the terrorism a primary means of waging a proxy war in J&K, which was fully blown up 1990 onwards. It totally shattered the peace and tranquillity of the region and forced the migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, who lost their natural habitat and wealth.