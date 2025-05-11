Retaliation and restrain: Tightrope after Pahalgam

Third was the political will and the complete civil-military fusion on display on the Indian side with a new-found confidence in strategic communication. The balancing act was well choreographed and decisive but calibrated.

It was more important to take stock of the situation after delivery of the initial package, which was the first response to an escalation Pakistan had already conducted through the Pahalgam attack. What needed to be remembered was that the comparatively low intensity exchanges, well short of war, could be managed at that level if the civilian government in Pakistan was in control. However, as we all know, it is the Pakistan Army which is in command of that nation’s foreign and strategic policy; it has always been so ever since we can remember.

In the tenure of the previous Pakistan Army Chief, General Qamar Bajwa, one may have expected pragmatism regarding escalation. His successor, General Asim Munir, is not from that mould. He is a deeply ideologically oriented military leader whose reputation has often been dented right through his over two-year tenure. He is identified as one from whom we can expect the Musharraf approach—decisions based on irrationality more than military logic. Due to the above reasons, after the demonstration of India’s technological prowess with precision targeting, we may not have expected a quiet Pakistani response to play just sufficiently to the street and then pull back. We must remember that Pakistan’s Army reserves had already been deployed, at least in J&K, for sure.

Also, in the recent past, Pakistan has been in the process of refurbishing its artillery ammunition reserves, which were sold in bulk to Ukraine at the behest of the US last year, to secure an IMF loan. Decision makers in Pakistan needed to realise that they could take the situation to a much higher rung of escalation by their further response. They would then have no control over India’s next response cycle, and the cost could well be a comprehensive collapse. Yet, while choosing to adopt the escalation on two continuous nights, Pakistan banked on India not upping the ante beyond.