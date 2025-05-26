When narrative warfare needs its own force

As we analyse the recent turbulence and India’s major achievements, it’s also time to examine where we can make our response more effective in the future exchanges that the subcontinent appears to be headed for. India’s response to the horrific Pahalgam carnage has demonstrated the maturity, precision and resolve of a rising power that now fully understands the utility of force and thresholds of escalation. In many ways, the nation displayed the best of its operational capacity—marked by calm political judgement, tight escalation control and a well-executed military response in the form of Operation Sindoor.

The strikes on the nine targets were calibrated to send a message not just across the border, but also to domestic audiences, global partners and observers in regions of strategic interest. The selection of targets, element of surprise and overall risk calculus showed that India can achieve tactical and operational brilliance even in a complex, nuclear-shadowed environment.

Yet, amid this military success lies a sobering truth. While India controlled the battlefield, it did not fully control the narrative as it emerged. Pakistan’s narrative flooded digital and traditional platforms, shaping early perceptions in its favour. There is a reason for this that needs to be understood. Operational planning must include narrative-building as a sub-domain, but when the focus is on operational objectives, this aspect tends to get relegated under the pressure of secrecy. Pakistan was not working under that constraint. For it, narrative-building and painting itself the victim took prime focus. Although ultimately exposed, the early dominance of Islamabad’s messaging significantly shaped how global audiences—and even parts of India’s own population—viewed the unfolding events.

This is not a new pattern. India has often shown restraint and strategic patience in kinetic responses, but struggles to maintain the same composure and coherence in the information space. In today’s world, narrative dominance is not a soft addition to strategic power—it is its own domain of conflict. Winning the information war is all about building long-term architecture, proactive planning, and the seamless integration of talent, technology and timing.