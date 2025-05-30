A lesson in good governance from 18th century India

Last year, when R Balsubramanium’s book, ‘Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi, was launched, one of the reviews pointed out that “while Western thought on leadership is trait-oriented, [emphasising] the importance of ‘being a leader’, Indian leadership offers a contrast—it focuses on the ‘exercise of leadership’.” The book looks at this practice as it captures Bharat’s civilisational wisdom through lived experience.

One such example of the ‘power within’ in India comes from the life and mission of Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th century queen of Malwa, a princely state in today’s Madhya Pradesh. On May 31, the nation celebrates her 300th birth anniversary.

One of the new concepts aggressively propounded by Modi—but rarely discussed elaborately by opinion makers—is women-led development. The concept reflects an innovative, 20th-century approach as it mirrors the need for Indian society to graduate from empowerment of women to recognising their leadership.

Women-led development is not just about egalitarianism; it also carries another strong message. Men must realise that more Indian women than ever are in the driver’s seat, and that they have to ensure equality. Ahilyabai Holkar stands as a powerful symbol of both women-led development and governance.