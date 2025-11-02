Nationwide SIR rests on flawed legal reasoning

The Constitution enshrines the Rule of Law as the inviolable foundation of the Republic—an idea elegantly expressed in the French phrase le principe de légalité: that every act of governance must be rooted in, and restrained by, law. This doctrine establishes a sacred boundary—no institution, however powerful its mandate, may act beyond the limits of authority bestowed by the Constitution or statute.

No institution, therefore, regardless of the puissance of its mandate, can operate beyond the four corners of the authority constitutionally conferred upon it. When the credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is already under a cloud of profound scepticism from a significant spectrum of the political opposition, the initiation of the proposed pan-India special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral, ostensibly under a flawed and unsound interpretation of its powers, risks undermining not merely public trust, but the very constitutional edifice that is the grundnorm of our Republic.

A forensic deconstruction of the constitutional and statutory provisions reveals that the case for a nationwide SIR is not merely tenuous; it is a constitutional misadventure lacking any legitimate sanctuary in law.

The constitutional scheme disperses electoral authority across several provisions, with Article 324(1) placing the preparation of rolls and the conduct of elections under the Election Commission’s superintendence, direction, and control. But this is no blank cheque.