A linguistic game of definitions

A teacher explaining, say, the chemical composition of lactic acid would attempt to provide the real definition to her students. As Ludwig Wittgenstein notes in Philosophical Investigations, such essentialities are expressed by grammar. On the other hand, a builder, while giving instructions to his assistant, does not speak in the language of the approved sketch, but in a rudimentary language that has real meaning between the two. While definitions de re are necessary as a short-hand, they encourage confusion, especially when the term or concept involved is not one of science but one that straddles between the physical world and linguistic constructs.

Take the example of ‘law’. Any attempt at a real definition of the word would either simply be de dicto—that is, a definition based on usage—or drown in the pitfalls of the empirical method, leading us nowhere. Thus, the general description of terms based on grammatical rules may not always help us. The meaning of such words can only be determined by an analysis of the linguistic phenomenons. This is so as our language is intelligible only when we see it as against the background of human activities and forms of life.

Wittgenstein states that the plurality of language uses is similar in nature to that of games. Let us take the example of the word ‘games’ itself. Any de re definition would require to cover all possible varieties of games—be it played on a board, a pitch, or a screen. An easier and more accurate way to define would be on the basis of attributes. Even this may sometimes be difficult: while some games have a few attributes in common, these similarities can disappear.

While certain families of games carry resemblances that crisscross just like members of a family, what makes a game a part of a particular family may differ for each family—meaning that there cannot be a singular definition of the word ‘game’. As such, the question cannot be ‘what are games?’, but what attributes are relevant while identifying something as a game in the context of a particular ‘language game’.