New Sri Lankan govt’s report card: Two ticks and a heavy cross

Sri Lankans went to polls on November 14, 2024 with the clear intent of ending the traditional two-party rule and electing an administration that would fight corruption and prosecute the corrupt. The National People’s Power (NPP), in their opposition days, did make it sound easy to bring the “stolen money back”; but the reality of a year in office showed it is harder to do. Still, for all that isn’t achieved yet, the NPP administration has demonstrated a better political will to fight corruption than the earlier administrations.

So, a year on, the disenchantment with incumbency that has set in has more to do with the government’s failure to provide economic relief, cut crippling taxes, and lower the unbearable cost of living than its fight against corruption. Before coming to office, the NPP had pledged to renegotiate with the International Monetary Fund, set up a new national development bank, and improve governance structures in a clear departure from the past.

However, this government has continued with the IMF process adopted by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and has used provisions of the Anti-Corruption Act 2023 and the amended National Audit Act—two important measures taken by the former administration. The 2023 anti-graft law effectively expanded the mandate of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, including in detection and prosecution, in probing the private sector, in seeking and facilitating international cooperation against corruption, and in making asset and liability declarations mandatory for public officials.

Another significant development was the enactment of the Regulation of Election Expenditure Act No 3 of 2023—a longstanding demand of civil society—that at long last allows regulation of election spending by parties and candidates. It was followed this year by the much-awaited Proceeds of Crime Act No 5 of 2025, which enables recovery of proceeds through freezing, forfeiture, and disposal. Both these are milestones in tackling graft. To make the bulwark stronger, the Companies (Amendment) Act No 12 of 2025 mandates the disclosure of beneficial owners, another vital step contributing to a stronger legal framework to combat systemic corruption.