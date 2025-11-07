Pave road beyond COP30 with dollars, data and devotion

As the world turns its eyes to Brazil for the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) next week, negotiators are preparing to track progress on the global goal on adaptation under the Paris Agreement. At its core, adaptation is about helping societies and ecosystems cope with—and ultimately thrive amid—the climate impacts that are already here, strengthening defences against floods, droughts, and heat, securing water and food, and protecting lives and livelihoods.
But adaptation is more than infrastructure or indicators. It is about restoring the human relationship with nature that makes us care in the first place. After all, we care for what we love, and we love what we feel connected to.
In his 1997 book, Survival Strategies: Cooperation and Conflict in Animal Societies, Raghavendra Gadagkar asks whether collective good can ever triumph over self-interest. Evolution rewards both cooperation and competition, but only when the balance is right. In the animal world, if individuals act solely for themselves, the group weakens; if the group thrives, individuals prosper too. That is precisely where humanity stands today on climate change.
Every country and every person is trying to protect their own short-term interest to grow faster, consume more, and live comfortably while the planet’s balance frays. When Earth suffers, every country eventually loses. Adaptation, then, is not charity for the vulnerable; it is survival for all.
Ecological balance is restored only when people truly recognise their dependence on nature. Forests, rivers and land are not just resources but partners in survival. This understanding once guided the rhythms of everyday life. Food and festivals followed the seasons: mangoes in summer, sarso ka saag in winter, turmeric and palash marking harvests; Pongal, Onam and Bihu celebrating nature and renewal. These quiet acts of reverence built an ethic of respect and restraint that no regulation can enforce.
Today, that bond, surrounded by concrete and screens, is eroding. We speak of forests as ‘carbon sinks’ and wetlands as ‘ecosystem services’, forgetting that they are living and breathing homes. Children, especially in cities, can explain global warming but not name the trees on their street. Nature has become a subject to study, not a space to belong to, making it hard to care for something that we have never truly experienced.
Why COP30 matters
It is now clear that the world is heading towards exceeding the goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5°C by the end of this century. The poorest and most vulnerable communities, who contribute the least to the crisis, would be the hardest hit. This makes adaptation not just a local necessity, but a test of global responsibility and solidarity. A strong collective response to their needs is a matter of climate justice and a legitimate expectation from COP30.
Research by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water shows that over 80 percent of India’s population lives in districts highly vulnerable to extreme climate events such as floods, droughts, and cyclones—underscoring why adaptation must be viewed as development itself.
Past conferences have offered the world hope. COP26 in Glasgow urged for doubling the finance for adaptation and resilience. COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh created the Fund for Loss and Damage, a long-standing demand of the developing countries. However, despite these noble intentions, concrete finance commitments remain meagre and elusive. Less than a third of climate finance currently reaches adaptation. The rest remains mired in bureaucracy and unfulfilled pledges.
COP30, hosted near the world’s largest rainforest, must correct the course. It should not just agree on frameworks or metrics for the global goal on adaptation. It must deliver tangible progress on adaptation finance, particularly to communities restoring ecosystems, and livelihoods on the frontlines of climate risk.
Adaptation finance should be reframed as investment in resilience supporting those who protect and conserve our natural resources and keep our traditional knowledge alive. The much anticipated ‘Baku to Belém Roadmap’ for mobilising $1.3 trillion a year by 2035 must not unveil mere possibilities. It should build pathways that place communities at the heart of adaptation and reward actions that regenerate ecosystems.
When trees are cut in the Amazon it weakens the monsoons in Asia. When adaptation becomes participatory and local knowledge meets modern science, it multiplies impact. For instance, India’s climate missions and state action plans increasingly combine traditional wisdom with new technologies, from rainwater harvesting and mangrove restoration to resilient housing and micro-insurance. COP30 can learn from such models that value both data and devotion.
This philosophy resonates deeply with Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), India’s call for climate action rooted in mindful consumption and coexistence. It reminds us that individual choices, multiplied across billions, can reshape collective outcomes. Mission LiFE is a modern expression of India’s ancient ethos: that progress and balance with nature are not contradictions, but complements.
Equally vital is the role of the youth. YOUNGO, the official youth constituency at the climate conference, is infusing urgency and sensitivity into negotiations. Across countries, young people are demanding that adaptation be more than infrastructure: it must be imagination: of greener cities, restored rivers, and shared futures. They understand instinctively that resilience is as much about relationships as resources.
Beyond metrics
The lesson is clear. The good of the individual and the good of the collective are not in conflict; they depend on each other. Caring for the planet is not an act of altruism; it is the oldest survival strategy of all. As leaders gather in Brazil, perhaps the most important goal is also the simplest: to help humanity feel connected again.
We protect what we love. We love what we know. And we only know what we are willing to see and experience.
This idea, first voiced by the Senegalese environmentalist Baba Dioum at the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 1968, remains timeless. It reminds us that conservation begins not in policy, but in perception. And that, in the end, may be the most powerful adaptation strategy of all.
Ravi S Prasad | Distinguished Fellow, Council on Energy, Environment and Water, and former Chief Negotiator for Climate Change, India
(Views are personal)