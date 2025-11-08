Ritwik Ghatak: Shooting star who lit up screens and lives

The stint of the hard-to-pin-down genius, in both cinema and life, may have been short, but the legends around him are many, appropriately getting recollected now to mark his centenary last week. His brief stewardship of the FTII in the late 1960s, the iconic Wisdom Tree in the FTII campus where he used to hold his addas with students—from Adoor Gopalakrishnan to Subhash Ghai—is the stuff of folklore. Ghai calls him his first guru.

“He changed my perception of cinema. I had grown up watching Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor. He introduced me to Godard and Fellini. He induced lateral thinking in us, made us see beyond the usual in both cinema and life,” says Ghai.

For Mirza, the biggest takeaway was the attitude towards films: “He made us see them as sacred. That we had our name attached to our film and could therefore not let it down. He made us conscious of being respectful towards our work.”

One of the leading names behind CPI’s cultural wing, the Indian People’s Theatre Association, for Ghatak, all forms of arts were about fostering dissent as a means to channelling change rather than persisting with the status quo.

His work is celebrated most for portraying the pain of Bengal’s partition through a singular sense of melodrama. Meghe Dhaka Tara (Cloud-capped Star, 1960), Komal Gandhar (E Flat, 1961) and Subarnarekha (The Golden Thread, 1965) formed the trilogy that not only documented a tumultuous moment in the nation’s recent history, but its aftereffects on the lives of refugees—like his own family—from the erstwhile East Pakistan.

The cry of Neeta (Supriya Choudhury) in the finale of Meghe Dhaka Tara— “Dada ami bachte chai (Brother, I want to live)”—continues to haunt audiences as does the exploration of caste politics in the light of displacement in Subarnarekha. “His entire journey was full of some incredible films. But he could be incredibly erratic stylistically within a film, shifted around with style with every film. Yet, there were moments and leaps of pure brilliance,” says Mirza.