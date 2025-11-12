When the sky rains fire

In Sky Alert! What Happens When Satellites Fail (2013), Les Johnson had written about satellites being brought down by orbital debris, solar storms and war. In his 2021 novel Out of Sight, Martin Granger wrote about rogue orbital junk colliding with geosynchronous satellites—such as the GPS network that orbits at about 20,000 km—and sending them crashing down to Earth. Both the nonfiction and fictional prognoses were brutal: in the collision chain reaction, GPS would be disabled, resource and environmental monitoring lost, flights would crash, spysats and military recon would die, and satellite telescopes blinded.

The domain of science fiction and somewhat outré intellectual maundering a quarter-century ago, no longer is a cascading satellite-collision event considered improbable. In the third week of October, a piece of smoking space junk landed in the desert on an access road to a mine in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and reignited slow-burn concerns that the Kessler Syndrome, which all space scientists fear, had become not an ‘if’, but a ‘when’.

It is a near-mantra in catastrophology that there is a wait period of roughly half-a-century before theory becomes fact. Nasa scientists Donald Kessler and Burton Cour-Palais proposed the Kessler Syndrome theory in 1978: that overcrowding in low Earth orbit—800-2,000 km in space, where most satellites are parked—could start a domino effect of collisions with cataclysmic impacts. In a sense, it is time for the theory to show its teeth. And it has.

As of 2022, there were an estimated 15,100 metric tonnes of space debris shooting round Earth –54,000 pieces 10 cm in length and longer (about 9,300 of them with active payloads), 1.2 million 1-10 cm in size, and more than 140 million from 1 mm to 1 cm. The ones less than a centimetre were considered technically impossible to track – until the Pilbara piece crashlanded. It was 150 cm in diameter, and should have been visible, but wasn’t.