The new Russian arsenal that can deter wars

If Russia succeeds in wrapping up its ‘special military operations’ in Ukraine while US President Donald Trump remains in office, this war can end all wars in Europe and Eurasia for a long time to come. The recent weeks are witnessing a phenomenal shift in the ‘correlation of forces’ in international politics attributable to the dynamic relationship between Russia’s productive forces.

Russia, which left socialism behind and crafted a toolbox attuned to geopolitics, is regaining a favourable balance of power vis-à-vis the West. In the current transitional era of revolutionary change and transformation in the global order, Russia’s surge becomes immensely consequential to India, which is also on a capitalist path of development littered with formidable challenges to its rise.

On Russia’s National Unity Day on November 4, President Vladimir Putin held a ceremony at the Kremlin to present state decorations to the designers of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon unmanned submersible, the country’s newest futuristic weapon systems. The terrible beauty of these two weapons is that both are nuclear-powered and the West has neither any matching capability nor defence against them for the foreseeable future.