Mandir narrative outshines Mandal calculus in Bihar

The BJP has now firmly cemented its hold over the Hindi heartland with today’s sweeping mandate from Bihar, a verdict that marks the party’s first-ever emergence as the single largest force in the state assembly. For years, Bihar had remained the lone exception in the party’s otherwise uninterrupted arc of dominance stretching from Rajasthan in the west to Bihar in the east—covering Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Delhi NCR. That political map, almost entirely saffron, had one persistent gap. Bihar alone had resisted complete absorption. The BJP has ruled or is ruling every other state in this belt on its own; only Bihar kept it confined to the role of an indispensable, yet subordinate, partner.

For decades, the BJP functioned as a junior ally to one socialist formation or another. First came the Samata Party (SAP), the force that George Fernandes and Nitish Kumar built as an alternative to Lalu Prasad’s dominance, which later transformed into the Janata Dal (United). Today’s verdict breaks that long and unusually consistent pattern. The NDA’s decisive win is not merely a tally but a structural shift: the BJP has overtaken the JD(U), seizing the pole position in a partnership that had historically tilted the other way. The margin—less than 10 seats—may look numerically modest, but politically, the symbolism dwarfs the mathematics.

The BJP’s strength has always been its instinct for alliance-making. Unlike the Congress, it is quick to identify potential partners, reach out across ideological lines, and stitch together functional coalitions. But its rise to power at the Centre changed the equilibrium. The party began to assume seniority in most alliances, subtly but firmly dictating terms. Nitish Kumar and the JD(U), fully aware of their irreplaceable relevance in Bihar’s political mosaic, declined to concede that upper hand. Their refusal shaped the state’s electoral chemistry for nearly two decades.