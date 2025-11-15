Zohran Mamdani’s multitudes and India’s soft power

Zohran Mamdani may not ‘represent’ India in any formal sense, yet he reflects some of its finest possibilities—pluralism, intellectual curiosity, and the capacity to juggle contradictions.

Some have responded to this notion with scepticism or even irritation. There are those who say that India’s fascination with Mamdani’s victory is “out of proportion”, that he identifies as Ugandan rather than Indian, that he has criticised the present government and therefore should not be claimed as part of our civilisational fabric. Others go further, and use the uglier rhetoric of communal suspicion.

But this misses the point. Celebrating Mamdani’s story is not about claiming him. It is about recognising the Indian imagination at work in the wider world—the idea that many truths can coexist, that one can be rooted without being lost. His lineage and sensibility mirror the subcontinent’s own civilisational trait: synthesis. We are not a monolith, but a mosaic. From language and cuisine to music and faith, India has always been a sangam of influences—that have come from abroad and which we have assimilated. Mamdani, born of that inheritance and shaped by the pluralism of New York, simply continues the pattern in another register.

It is true, as some critics remind us, that soft power cannot exist in a vacuum. The US projected its culture only after it had secured its military and economic dominance. China, too, is investing in the infrastructure of global power before turning to the subtler work of cultural influence. India’s soft power must therefore be backed by credibility, coherence, and the ability to deliver prosperity and equity at home. Sentiment alone cannot substitute for transformation.

Yet, sentiment has its own force. It is what keeps a civilisation humane. When we speak of soft power, we are also speaking of empathy, of the ability to see oneself in the other. In celebrating figures like Mamdani, we are not imagining a geopolitical triumph; we are asserting a moral one—the endurance of pluralism as a value worth carrying into every corner of the world.

For India, whose diaspora now spans every continent, this moral soft power is both a gift and a responsibility. Each time an Indian-origin figure rises abroad—whether a scientist, a writer, a tech entrepreneur, or a mayor—it reflects how far the idea of India travels. Not the passport, but the idea: the belief that diversity is strength, that contradictions can coexist, that democracy, however flawed, remains a necessary experiment. Mamdani’s ascent may not impact our future, but it speaks to the world about what the Indian ethos, at its best, can inspire.