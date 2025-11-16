Soft steps of Hemant

Something beautiful is happening if we but hark. The holy month of Agrahayana or Margashirsha begins on November 22 this year and ends on December 21. The North Indian panchang says it began on November 6 and ends on December 4, so by that reckoning, we are already in it. It is the ninth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and the Indian national calendar. The name of the month comes from the position of the moon near the Mrigashirsha nakshatra on full moon day. Its season is pre-winter, when the harvest is done; the delightful time we call Hemant. Since pre-winter begins earlier in the temperate zone of the North than in the tropical zone of the South, the dates slide, too. That is how it was once explained to me.

Sri Krishna tells Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita, Canto 10, Verse 35: bṛihat-sāma tathā sāmnāṁ gāyatrī chhandasām aham/māsānāṁ mārga-śhīrṣho ’ham ṛitūnāṁ kusumākaraḥ, meaning, ‘Among the hymns in the Samaveda know me to be the Brihatsama; amongst poetic meters I am the Gayatri. Of the twelve months of the calendar, I am Margashirsha, and of seasons I am Spring, which brings forth flowers.’

On a mundane level, tummy upsets are common in India when seasons change, so one of the rules made ‘holy’ so that the public will follow it for its own good, is: “Do not eat stale food in the month of Margashirsha. Always eat fresh food.” This is actually a good rule for the whole year, though obviously, we are now able to keep food edible for days in the fridge, even frozen for months at a time. A hardcore South Indian friend was amused when she visited an NRI friend in London, and the friend said, “What about dinner? Shall I take out a brick of rasam?” I, too, belong to the fresh food brigade, which sometimes causes problems with leftovers. Back in the day, if I came home late from work, I found myself preferring to toast some fresh bread rather than warm up those little katoris of leftover dal and sabzi. But each to their own in this matter, as in so many others.