Connecting India’s two-speed economy

The parallel analysis of some key indicators reveals a sharp and persistent divergence in India’s growth story. The National Statistics Office’s Index of Industrial Production for September 2025, when combined with the RBI’s Industrial Outlook Survey for July-September 2025, highlights a troubling conflict. Industrial growth is being vigorously driven by investment and capital goods, but is being held back by uneven household demand, particularly in mass-market segments.

Simply put, while metal beams, electrical machinery, and motor parts are accelerating India’s industrial complex, the underlying sentiment paints a picture of a ‘divided engine’. Investment is thriving, supported by policy and corporate confidence, but mass consumption is disturbingly lagging. This divergence presents a central challenge to policy makers: how to synchronise these two disparate growth trajectories and ensure the current investment boom translates into inclusive prosperity.

Headline figures confirm industry’s structural resilience. The IIP grew 4 percent this September. The manufacturing sector contributed much of this growth, expanding by a respectable 4.8 percent. Within this, high-weight industries—notably, basic metals and electrical equipment—acted as the primary accelerators, strongly signalling active industrial investment and infrastructure activity.

IIP’s ‘use-based’ classification helps us distinguish clearly between long-term capacity creation and immediate consumer behaviour. The 10.5 percent surge in infrastructure and construction goods reflects a strong policy dividend arising from continued government capital expenditure.