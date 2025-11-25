Before dissent, need playfulness in nationalism

Childhood, in fact, was the focus of many nationalist moments. It’s best captured in Rabindranath Tagore’s statement: “Every child born today is an indication that god is not yet tired of man.” In this sense, Tagore captured the essence of the Indian national movement.

Childhood was a dream of flexibility. Childhood was a dream of freedom. And childhood brought about a sense of playfulness. This sense of play—with the capacity to imagine and inhabit alternatives—is something we have lost today. The dream of playfulness is caught in many ways in how we learn to live with uncertainty and celebrate plurality. It is this sense of play that we have lost in our nationalist movement, which has become more monologic, more uniform. We have created a monopoly of ideas, which now come as dictates rather than dialogues. Playfulness—the politics of play—is something our politics has forgotten.

The first thing we have to understand is that the emphasis on the nation-state is misleading. For many nationalists in India—from Tagore to Patrick Geddes to Maria Montessori—it was their childhood that was the basis of the dream world. Childhood, in a way, was an articulation of alternatives. And this is what we must begin by emphasising that the nation-state was not so much a political economy as a pedagogic construct—a new way of understanding reality, teaching it, and communicating it. What marked childhood, and what marked nationalism in particular, was a certain sense of playfulness. This can be brought out by a series of examples.

One of the first things one thinks of is Mahatma Gandhi’s own work on the charkha. The charkha, he said, was not just an instrument; it is a weave of playful ideas. In this context, he said the charkha could be used to teach Pythagorean ideas and mathematics—a pedagogic tool, an invention to teach through play.