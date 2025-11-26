Labour codes | Readying smaller enterprises for scale

When the four new labour codes came into force on November 21, India proudly turned a page in its industrial story to a chapter written for a modern workforce and a growing economy. By consolidating 29 older labour laws into four streamlined codes, the government signalled the end of fragmented regulation, ushering in an era defined by clarity, inclusivity, and growth.
Over the past decade, manufacturing, services, and digital innovation have all become pillars of growth. As global supply chains diversify, India is being evaluated not just for market size and skills, but also for institutional predictability. One of the most decisive elements in this transition is labour regulation.
Today, global competitiveness is defined not just by cost, but also by productivity, talent retention, workplace standards, and regulatory certainty. Clear and stable rules encourage companies to invest confidently in technology, facilities, and people. For multinational corporations evaluating India for high-value manufacturing, research and development hubs, or sustainable supply chain operations, a predictable labour environment significantly increases confidence. By rationalising definitions, consolidating processes, and removing inconsistencies across states, the codes send a clear message: India is ready for scale.
It also directly enhances the ease of doing business. In the past, enterprises dealt with multiple filings, varied formats, physical inspections, and differing state requirements which add cost and administrative pressure. The codes ease these frictions by shifting to electronic filings, predefined inspection criteria, and standardised documentation. These are not procedural formalities—they reduce the ‘regulatory friction cost’ that often discourages companies from expanding operations or creating new jobs.
The introduction of the inspector-cum-facilitator model is especially meaningful as it reflects a shift from a system of enforcement alone to one of guided compliance, signalling trust and partnership between industry and government. For businesses operating across multiple states, these provisions translate into faster rollouts, more efficient planning and greater confidence. Smaller businesses, which contribute nearly 30 percent of GDP, will particularly benefit. Simplified processes, digital filings, and clarity in employment arrangements reduce compliance burdens and support growth and stability.
The codes provide micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) a clear pathway to scale without procedural obstacles. Simplified processes, including uniform documentation, rationalised thresholds, digital filings, and clarity on fixed-term employment, allow enterprises to plan manpower efficiently while protecting worker rights. In sectors with strong seasonality, such as textiles, food processing, logistics, and small-scale manufacturing, this flexibility supports business continuity and operational resilience.
Streamlined compliance also enhances MSMEs’ participation in larger industrial supply chains. Both domestic and global companies increasingly demand verifiable labour and compliance records from their suppliers. The codes’ predictable and standardised documentation can help MSMEs secure supply chain contracts and export opportunities that were previously out of reach.
Ease of doing business intersects closely with access to finance. When labour records, wage structures, and social-security contributions are clearly maintained, financial institutions can assess MSMEs with greater confidence. This reduces perceived risk and improves access to credit on favourable terms.
Viewed from a broader perspective, global competitiveness, ease of doing business, and MSME growth are deeply interlinked. Predictable labour regulations attract investment, which drives industrial expansion and stimulates demand for MSME-supplied goods and services. As MSMEs grow, they generate employment, increase wages, and strengthen consumption, creating a self-reinforcing cycle.
The reforms also significantly strengthen labour welfare and mobility. For the first time, workers across categories, including unorganised, gig, fixed-term, and self-employed workers gain access to securities such as state insurance, provident fund, gratuity, pension, and maternity protection. Portability of benefits through Aadhaar-linked UAN ensures that social-security coverage follows the worker across jobs and states. Migrant workers receive support through portability of ration facilities, travel allowances, and dedicated helplines. Women are permitted to work in all sectors, including on night shifts.
What unfolds from these reforms is not a trade-off between welfare and growth, but a convergence of interests. As enterprises expand, more jobs are created and formalised. When formalisation increases, wage earnings rise, social-security participation deepens, and consumer demand strengthens. Employee’s provident fund enrolment patterns, particularly the rise in younger members, point to this gradual but steady shift.
India is entering a decisive moment in global competition. Countries with secure, scalable, and future-ready labour markets will lead the next industrial wave. The codes position India alongside global peers like Vietnam, Indonesia, and China, offering cost advantages, skilled talent, and a predictable, investment-friendly environment.
In essence, the codes set the foundation for a new employment and industrial landscape. If implementation continues with collaboration and hand-holding, India could witness one of the most inclusive industrial transitions in its history.
Chandrajit Banerjee | Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry
(Views are personal)
(cb@cii.in)