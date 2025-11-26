Labour codes | Readying smaller enterprises for scale

When the four new labour codes came into force on November 21, India proudly turned a page in its industrial story to a chapter written for a modern workforce and a growing economy. By consolidating 29 older labour laws into four streamlined codes, the government signalled the end of fragmented regulation, ushering in an era defined by clarity, inclusivity, and growth.

Over the past decade, manufacturing, services, and digital innovation have all become pillars of growth. As global supply chains diversify, India is being evaluated not just for market size and skills, but also for institutional predictability. One of the most decisive elements in this transition is labour regulation.

Today, global competitiveness is defined not just by cost, but also by productivity, talent retention, workplace standards, and regulatory certainty. Clear and stable rules encourage companies to invest confidently in technology, facilities, and people. For multinational corporations evaluating India for high-value manufacturing, research and development hubs, or sustainable supply chain operations, a predictable labour environment significantly increases confidence. By rationalising definitions, consolidating processes, and removing inconsistencies across states, the codes send a clear message: India is ready for scale.