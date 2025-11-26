Russia-US parleys signal a farewell to arms in Ukraine

American and Russian officials subsequently met in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to sensitise Moscow with details of the Geneva talks. A positive response has come from Moscow at no less a level than the Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, who said “I believe… that agreements on Ukraine are possible, and I believe in the sincerity of Trump’s intentions. I believe that he wants to end this conflict… [Trump and Putin] have reached an understanding on how to end this conflict. And we didn’t deviate from the agreed-upon approaches, not in the slightest.”

Trump himself backed away from his Thursday deadline for Kyiv to fall in line with his peace plan. Instead, he’s sending envoy Steve Witkoff—and possibly son-in-law Jared Kushner—to meet Putin. Trump played down the element of his plan that would require Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, suggesting Russian forces were already likely to seize the land. “The way it’s going, if you look, it’s just moving in one direction. So eventually that’s land that over the next couple of months might be gotten by Russia anyway.” Simply put, the battlefield realities will ‘resolve’ the territorial question.

The choice of US negotiators carries much symbolism. Witkoff and Kushner are both quintessential businessmen, thoroughly ‘de-ideologised’ personalities who keep the big picture in view, that is, a transformation of the adversarial mode in Russian-American relations to constructive engagement with a primacy on geoeconomics, habitating it within a security architecture that strengthens its durability. Their central role as negotiators will induce confidence in the Kremlin that a purposive thrust to end the war is in the works.

Meanwhile, US army secretary Daniel Driscoll will also separately negotiate with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv. This is interesting because Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Ukraine envoy, is reportedly leaving his post in January. The plucky-ex general has earned the dubious reputation of being a friendly ear in Kyiv and fell out of favour in the most recent months with White House officials who saw him as too sympathetic to Ukraine. Driscoll got largely shut out of the peace talks, with Witkoff and other senior officials including Rubio taking on a greater role. A cohesive White House team is in place when, as The New York Times reported, “Congressional Republicans who view Ukraine as a bulwark against Russian aggression are openly blasting President Trump’s team for an approach they argue amounts to appeasing the Kremlin in a bid to swiftly draw the conflict to a close.”