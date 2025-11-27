Nationwide SIR | When a clean-up becomes a mess

A year ago, the idea of a massive nationwide exercise to visit every single household to verify, add, or delete voters was not on anyone’s radar. After all, the Narendra Modi government did not even conduct the mandatory decadal census.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar took charge in February 2025 and, for three months, did not utter the term ‘special intensive revision’ (SIR). Suddenly, one day in June, the CEC announced a nationwide SIR beginning with Bihar. Why so suddenly and so hastily?

It all started after the 2024 Maharashtra election, when the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and I demonstrated comprehensively how the election was stolen using fake voters. More voters were added in five months in Maharashtra than in the entire previous five-year period. And all these new voters seem to have magically voted only for the BJP alliance. This was proved with data and groundwork.

Further, Rahul Gandhi exposed similar voter-list frauds in other states. The Election Commission steadfastly refused to accept our demand for providing voter lists of all states in a machine-readable form for further analysis.

Public belief about faulty voter lists was rising and the EC’s credibility was rapidly falling. Clearly something was amiss, and hence the need to announce an SIR to clean the lists and wash past sins.