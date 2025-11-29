An awesome twosome in fearless filmmaking

Legend has it that Shyam Benegal had initially offered his directorial debut Ankur (1974) to Sen. It was when she declined that Shabana Azmi stepped in and another icon was born, as inspiring and formidable as Sen in being a vital, robust, nuanced personality, and in becoming many such characters on screen. Azmi celebrated her 75th birthday earlier on September 18.

In the year of the deserved hubbub around the birth centenaries of filmmaker-actor-choreographer Guru Dutt, filmmaker-writer Ritwik Ghatak, musician-writer Salil Chowdhury, and the trinity of Khans turning 60, the landmark birthdays of Sen and Azmi also call for hearty celebrations.

I am struck by the alikeness in their strong personalities and obvious individuality. The two are close friends. Both have contributed to the flowering and progression of the independent, rooted-in-realism parallel cinema movement while flirting with the mainstream.

Azmi also went international with her work in John Schlesinger’s Madame Sousatzka (1988) and Roland Joffe’s City of Joy (1992), among others. Both have been sure of what they’ve wanted in their respective careers and lives, and have been in total control, often making unconventional choices in relationships as well as films.

Most so, both have been a stupendous mix of the feminist and the feminine. Their filmographies would form a major chunk in any research or review of the progressive representation of women in Indian cinema. Azmi’s characters and performances have ensured her an integral place in Indian cinema history as one of our best actors of all time.

Sen’s screen presence in films aside, it’s her work behind the camera that’s of more weight. The films directed by her have not just centred on women, but have also had mature women protagonists alongside the young. Like her exploration of the beautiful friendship of a woman with her ex-mother-in-law in Paromitar Ek Din (2000).

The portrayal of intimacy in Sen’s film was ahead of its time. Captured through the woman’s gaze, it was neither awkward nor exploitative, but more a metaphor for assertion of identity, liberation, and self-realisation. Like adultery as a transformative force for a middle-class housewife in her 40s, in Paroma (1985).