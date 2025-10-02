The rise and rise of Pakistan's field marshal

The ‘family photo’ from the White House after an almost-90-minute meeting last Thursday between the US President Donald Trump, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir would have stunned the Indian foreign and security policy establishment. Things are getting to be very serious indeed.

That the meeting was a foreign policy strategy session is apparent from the presence of two other participants—Vice-President J D Vance and the Secretary of State and acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, who form the core group in Trump’s foreign policy team. The event underscored the high importance Trump attaches to a constructive partnership with Pakistan in the geopolitical arc of what Americans traditionally called the Greater Middle East—stretching from the Levant to the Persian Gulf and Central Asia including Afghanistan.

Trump’s first term as president ended with a foreign policy ‘scoop’ in 2020—the Abraham Accords, aimed at Israel’s integration into its Muslim neighbourhood. But the four years since have witnessed phenomenal changes in regional politics—in particular, the October 2023 attacks on Israel and the ensuing Gaza war that has resulted in Israel’s regional isolation, a diplomatic rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and Iran’s surge as a nuclear-threshold state. All of this has significantly eroded American influence in the region, as evident most glaringly in the BRICS membership of Egypt, the UAE and Iran, and even Saudi Arabia just outside the tent looking in.

By hedging its bets, Saudi Arabia called attention to its acute need of improved security and political relations by diversifying its network of international partners and its assertion as an independent regional powerhouse. Trump took note of it when he picked up the threads where he left them in January 2020, and prioritised the Saudi demand for a defence pact to safeguard its security and a peaceful nuclear programme to match Iran’s.

Unsurprisingly, neither the US nor Israel has condemned the Saudi-Pakistan defence pact. Trump received the Pakistani leaders, civilian and military, within a fortnight of the signing of the pact. Iran has been left to figure out that in any future war with the US, retaliation against American attack would need to exclude Saudi territory, especially Saudi oil fields and assets in the Persian Gulf.