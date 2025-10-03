Traipsing along Manipur's faultline with an eye closed

The nearly-700-page report on Manipur’s ethnic crisis by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties or PUCL has two cautionary notes for research writing and publishing. One, written and published words tend to live on even after their contents have been proven inaccurate or false. There are always some who would cite and give them new life. Two, in motivated research, the legal principle of audi alteram partem, or hearing all parties before making judgement, is often forsaken. The PUCL report is replete with instances of both.

Two examples should illustrate the point. On page 362, a testimony by an unnamed Meitei journalist claims: “We have a journalists’ union, the All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU). This union has a decisive role—on how to carry a story, how to kill a story. It operates like ‘godi media’ and they are pro-Biren Singh.”

Another voice adds that there are journalists who refuse these consensual lines, indicating he/she is one such: “I have been warned, threatened, a gun has been put on my head,” adding he was arrested twice, and cases were slapped on his organisation. He further indicates his membership with AMWJU was rejected as his organisation was not recognised by the union on the point that only “private limited companies can run TV channels and digital media”.

Considering that these allegations are slanderous, should PUCL not have given AMWJU a chance to explain before publishing these voices?

This columnist is familiar with the background of these issues. For instance, the stipulation of admitting digital media journalists only if their employer organisation is a private limited company is not an independent policy of AMWJU, but it leans on a November 30, 2022 order of the ministry of information and broadcasting.

The order says only private limited firms running ‘multi-system operators’ can apply for an I&B ministry registration. AMWJU used this to deal with the problem of accommodating an exponentially increasing number of journalists in an age anybody with a smartphone can claim to be a journalist.