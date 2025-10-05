Fishing wars, political rhetoric and a dead issue

A small island spanning 285 acres (1.16 sq km) situated approximately 33 km from the Indian coast and 24 km from Delft Island in northern Sri Lanka sparks controversy each time Tamil Nadu prepares for elections.
For Sri Lanka, the island is a non-issue and a matter settled way back in 1974. Sri Lanka’s northern Tamils, with a history of relying on India to reflect their concerns on ethnicity, separate homeland, language rights, and so on, also treat the dispute over Katchatheevu Island as settled. It is they who are impacted and hence vocal about Indian fishers entering Sri Lankan waters, which directly affects their livelihood.
However, the island is back in the news, as Vijay, an actor-turned-politician and leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has dredged up the matter to criticise all governments since 1974. Vijay has claimed that nearly 800 fishers have died over the years due to Sri Lanka’s navy shooting them. The actor-politician was quoted in the Indian media as saying, “I am not asking for something big for you to condemn this. Please do something very small. Retrieve Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka at least now for our fishers’ safety. That would be enough.”
It is customary for Tamil Nadu politicians to critique the Indian National Congress for what they call a fundamental mistake that has risked the safety of Indian fishers and their livelihood. Even the ruling BJP has used Katchatheevu as an election slogan, but treats it as a matter that is resolved, yet convenient to be dredged up during elections to make impassioned speeches and muster support among Tamil voters. The election gimmick is well known, but it has some weightage in Tamil Nadu.
Vijay went a step further, glorifying Velupillai Prabhakaran, the slain leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), calling him the mother of Sri Lanka’s Tamils. The LTTE is believed to have carried out the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and the organisation that remains prohibited in India.
Vijay’s call to acquire Katchatheevu received a response from Sri Lanka. Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s sovereignty over the island. He dismissed Vijay’s remarks as political rhetoric meant to win votes before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in April-May 2026. Vijay is following a rhetorical stance used by many Tamil Nadu leaders before him, including M Karunanidhi of DMK, J Jayalalithaa, and Vaiko. They have all demanded the acquisition of this uninhabited island, situated between Neduntheevu in Sri Lanka and Rameshwaram in India, which has traditionally been used by fishermen from both countries.
It is important to understand that the settlement of the disputed island entailed both give and take. The measured decision prioritised diplomacy and bilateral ties, and both countries stood to gain from settling the maritime boundaries. India ceded the island, conferring permanent sovereignty and jurisdiction over the Katchatheevu island to Colombo through a 1974 agreement, which delineated the India-Sri Lanka International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Equally significant to note that Sri Lanka, then Ceylon, had been laying claim to Katchatheevu since 1920.
Similarly, a significant bilateral agreement in 1976 established the Wadge Bank within India’s exclusive economic zone, which upheld India’s sovereign rights over the bank and banned Sri Lankan fishing activities there. Further, the agreement envisaged the possibility of future oil and gas exploration in the bank. The benefits of Wadge Bank are not discussed as often.
The area is a large continental shelf south of Cape Comorin, known as Kanyakumari. It is rich in resources, offering deep-sea fishing opportunities and hydrocarbon reserves. The agreement restricted Sri Lankan fishers from entering the area. It placed the area within India’s exclusive economic zone.
Beyond territorial claims, the issue affects fishers and their livelihood. Vijay referenced about 800 fishermen killed. In 2024, Sri Lanka’s navy arrested 535 Indian fishers near Katchatheevu for fishing in Sri Lankan waters. Authorities seized 198 Indian trawlers, and 142 people remain in custody. In 2022 and 2023, the number of arrested Indian fishers was 229 and 220, respectively.
The central issue is that, fifty years after the island was ceded, the bilateral issue persists. Arrests of Indian fishers for violating Sri Lankan waters remain contentious. Fishers have long complained of ill-treatment, including physical violence and harsh, prolonged detention. Tamil Nadu has often urged the Centre to act. However, the proposed solution is usually the takeover of the ceded island, rather than establishing a reliable mechanism to manage cross-border fishing, prevent inhumane treatment, and respect territorial boundaries.
The issue of fishers from both countries keeps coming up in bilateral talks. However, these fishers still risk jail time and lose their boats and equipment. Both countries have agreed to a humanitarian approach when dealing with each other’s fishers. New Delhi has called for humane handling and respect for agreements. Colombo says its territory must be respected, given that the island was ceded fifty years ago. Indian fishers have two specific rights in Katchatheevu: the right to dry their nets and the right to attend the annual three-day St Anthony festival (no visa required). In 2024, two deaths were reported, while there were none in 2022 and 2023.
The 1974 and 1976 agreements set maritime boundaries and banned unauthorised fishing. However, Tamil Nadu fishers still often fish in Sri Lankan waters. This raises serious concerns for their safety, their livelihoods, and Sri Lanka’s exclusive economic zone rights. Fishing in Sri Lankan waters went largely unchallenged during almost thirty years of Sri Lankan internal conflict. But this does not grant an ongoing right to fish in foreign waters. India should recognise this. Instead of letting the problem remain by trading accusations, Colombo and Delhi should work together and keep Indian fishermen out of Lankan waters and ensure the safety and dignity of any arrested fishers.
Dilrukshi Handunnetti | Award-winning journalist and lawyer; founder and director of the Colombo-based Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR)
(Views are personal)
(dilrukshi@cir.lk)