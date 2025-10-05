Fishing wars, political rhetoric and a dead issue

A small island spanning 285 acres (1.16 sq km) situated approximately 33 km from the Indian coast and 24 km from Delft Island in northern Sri Lanka sparks controversy each time Tamil Nadu prepares for elections.

For Sri Lanka, the island is a non-issue and a matter settled way back in 1974. Sri Lanka’s northern Tamils, with a history of relying on India to reflect their concerns on ethnicity, separate homeland, language rights, and so on, also treat the dispute over Katchatheevu Island as settled. It is they who are impacted and hence vocal about Indian fishers entering Sri Lankan waters, which directly affects their livelihood.

However, the island is back in the news, as Vijay, an actor-turned-politician and leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has dredged up the matter to criticise all governments since 1974. Vijay has claimed that nearly 800 fishers have died over the years due to Sri Lanka’s navy shooting them. The actor-politician was quoted in the Indian media as saying, “I am not asking for something big for you to condemn this. Please do something very small. Retrieve Katchatheevu from Sri Lanka at least now for our fishers’ safety. That would be enough.”

It is customary for Tamil Nadu politicians to critique the Indian National Congress for what they call a fundamental mistake that has risked the safety of Indian fishers and their livelihood. Even the ruling BJP has used Katchatheevu as an election slogan, but treats it as a matter that is resolved, yet convenient to be dredged up during elections to make impassioned speeches and muster support among Tamil voters. The election gimmick is well known, but it has some weightage in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay went a step further, glorifying Velupillai Prabhakaran, the slain leader of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), calling him the mother of Sri Lanka’s Tamils. The LTTE is believed to have carried out the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and the organisation that remains prohibited in India.