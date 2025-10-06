Companies on a journey of excellence

In the week gone by, I spent three full days sitting on a jury that went through a final list of Indian companies that vied with one another for the title of ‘Best Managed Companies 2025’. For someone who is not used to be sitting all through the day in a board room, this was a pain. The point of pleasure was, however, the fact that three other jurors of eminent repute were breaking their backs as well.

Other jury members of more eminence than I included Kalpana Morparia, eminent banker and former chair of JP Morgan, Upendra Kumar Sinha, former chair of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chair of Tata Communications, who gave the best of their seasoned minds to decide which were the best-managed companies for the year.

What, then, is a best-managed company? Aren’t all companies ‘best-managed’—isn’t that the goal? And are there companies that are differently managed as they journey their way into the hallowed status of being a best-managed company?

As I journeyed my way through companies of every size and kind, over simple cocktail samosas for tea and exotic purple-rice meals for lunch, I came to a conclusion. All companies that make their way through the due diligence process of such a title-search are good companies for sure. While some are better-managed, others are best-managed. The difference between one and the other is oftentimes subtle. There are small give-aways that separate one from the other. Let me essay that a bit using non-corporate and boring jury-jargon.

The good companies in corporate India are the ones that are run by the rulebook of good corporate governance. The norms are clear. Good companies need to have systems and processes that help them govern themselves without external influence. The internal audit process needs to be strong, as must be the compliance norms responsible companies are meant to adhere to. Add to it the norms that govern justice of the social, economic and even political kind.

A good company must take care of all its stakeholders. Employees and their well-being in times good and bad, a good work-life balance, and practices that shine for the employee in question. A good health insurance cover for the employee that takes on eventualities of any kind, for instance.