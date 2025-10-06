VK Malhotra faced challenges with courage, a role model for public servants

It is well known that the Lok Sabha and various state assembly elections of 1967 were a shocker for the all-powerful Congress. A lesser-known election which took place was the first-ever Delhi Metropolitan Council election. In the national capital, the Jana Sangh secured a resounding victory. Shri LK Advani Ji became the Chairman of the Council and Malhotra Ji was given the responsibility of being the Chief Executive Councillor, which is roughly equivalent to being Chief Minister. He was only 36 then. He used his tenure to address the needs of Delhi, especially on infrastructure and civic issues.

This responsibility also deepened Malhotra Ji’s bond with Delhi. Whenever there was an issue of public importance, Malhotra Ji was not a bystander but an active participant speaking the voice of the public. He took part in the cow protection movement in the late 1960s, where he also became a victim of police excesses. He was at the forefront of the anti-Emergency movement. When Sikhs were being brutally butchered on the streets of Delhi, he was a voice of calm and peace and stood strongly with the Sikh community. He believed that politics, in addition to electoral success, was about principles and protecting people as well as values when it mattered most.

From the late 1960s onwards, VK Malhotra Ji remained a permanent figure in public life. Few leaders can claim to have such a long, unbroken span of public engagement. He was a tireless Karyakarta, an excellent organiser and an institution builder. He had the wonderful ability to traverse the worlds of electoral politics and organisational politics with equal ease, providing stable leadership to the Jana Sangh and the BJP’s Delhi unit.