Return of the mandatory attendance debate

IIT (ISM) Dhanbad’s decision to abolish the 75 percent attendance rule from 2025-26 has sparked a debate in Indian higher-education. What apparently looks like an internal reform actually reflects a larger question: do attendance rules still serve a purpose when learning extends far beyond the classroom? The Delhi High Court’s recommendation in 2024 to revisit such regulations shows this is part of a national discourse. The discussion concerns a pertinent question India has long avoided—does compulsion or autonomy prepare students better for meaningful learning and adult responsibility?

There is no doubt that the Dhanbad move has an air of boldness. By removing the penalty attached to attendance, the institute has placed trust in students. It aligns with global trends where universities increasingly prioritise flexibility, personalised learning paths and experiential opportunities such as internships, research or cultural activities.

Recording attendance without making it punitive strikes a balance. Institutions still have data to track engagement, but students are freed from the anxiety of falling below an arbitrary threshold. This shift could foster critical thinking, creativity and motivation, moving beyond the ritual of physical presence to more authentic forms of learning.

Research provides some backing for this direction. Studies in India and abroad show that while attendance correlates with performance, the relationship is uneven. It tends to benefit weaker students who require structured contact, but the gains taper for self-directed learners who can grasp content independently.