Blurring lines between public and private

A middle-aged friend lamented that the younger generation does not respect those with knowledge as we do. Well, they access knowledge online more than from any person, so that is where their respect lies. No one person has as much knowledge as the collective knowledge accessible online, so why should they. Wisdom, well, is more a function of time.

In the good old days what you said within the four walls remained within them, well mostly. Even if it was spilled out, it had a limited reach and there was no way to substantiate it in the absence of images and videos. So, gossip and even arguments had a shelf life and a limited influence. This also meant you could enjoy free flowing conversations, as what you said was heard only by those whom you said it to, and within the context of a conversation.

This applied both to private talks in your family and friends’ circles or in public talks you gave for a limited audience. You could contextualise by giving relevant examples and taking names. What you wanted to leave for posterity was condensed in the form of books or maybe formal interviews where the words were carefully chosen and edited multiple times over. Today with instant recordings, the probability of misinterpretation of context is heightened and usually the primary source of controversies.

Rules were different for celebrities with many people interested in their lives. They remained an enigma due to their limited availability. In our times, everyone is a celebrity or can become a celebrity with one viral video, like the simple girl selling malas at Kumbh mela or so many influencers who may not have any body of work but persistent presence earns them fans. Social media plays a big equaliser here—making ordinary people celebrities and celebrities approachable.

On the internet, whatever you say is available to everyone on the planet, including the future generations who are yet to take birth. Those who are living can react and respond to it, instantly. Sometimes, aided by algorithms or agendas, these reactions can become a big force that we know as outrage. It is usually short lived but is still capable of destroying careers and reputations as we saw in the case of famous youtubers and comedians.