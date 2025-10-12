Time for a samvad on Sangh

Vijayadashami, the tenth day of the waxing moon in India’s national calendar, also known as the Saka Samvat coincided with the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 this year. This auspicious day marks the triumph of good over evil, the slaying of the demonic Mahishasura by Goddess Durga, and the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after killing Ravana.

This day was observed nationwide as the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s foundation. The release of a commemorative postage stamp crowned celebrations. The achievements of the Sangh, despite decades of negative propaganda and misinformation, are too numerous and incontrovertible to deny.

However, like all great things, the precise beginnings of the RSS are also difficult to pin down. In fact, not just its exact, determinate commencement, but several other facts and facets of its extraordinary history right up to the present times remain not properly explained, let alone fully understood. No wonder, for many outside the fold, the RSS has remained somewhat of an enigma.

Few, for instance, know that what actually transpired on Vijayadashami 1925 in Nagpur was only an informal gathering of a small band of young patriots and nationalists, at the behest of Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. Doctorji, as he was popularly known, was then thirty-six years of age. Trained and qualified in the famous Calcutta Medical College as a physician, Hedgewar, on his return to Nagpur, devoted himself to national service rather than his medical practice.

Even the name of the organisation was then undecided and took close to seven months to finalise on April 17, 1926. In fact, several names cropped up, but none were accepted by all. Finally, it came down to three: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, Jaripataka Mandal, and Bhadratoddharak Mandal. We know which one won, and with hindsight, rightly so.

Even the Sangh’s unique methodology of assembly daily in shakhas or branches took some time to crystallise. The very first one was held on May 28, 1926, in Mohitewada, where part of the RSS headquarters stands to this day.

The colonial authorities, whose hawk eyes rarely missed any sign of dissent, let alone revolt, believed that the Sangh was little more than an open-air gymnasium, a slightly innovative version of a traditional akhara. They were, of course, quite mistaken. For the Sangh’s goal was nothing short of a total reconstruction of the nation, especially Hindu society.

But why ‘Sangh’? This question is not answered clearly in secondary literature.