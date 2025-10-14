E20 | Driving on the wrong fuel

To hasten India’s energy transition and realise the ambitious goal of net zero emissions by 2070, the government of India has directed the use of 20 percent ethanol-blended fuels (E20) in vehicles. This poses a great challenge to ethanol-producing companies, vehicle makers, car owners, and service providers.

India’s 2018 biofuel policy had envisaged enhancing the ethanol blending of petrol to 20 percent by 2030, a deadline that was later advanced to 2025. Apart from ensuring energy security and enabling the transit to a low-carbon economy, the E20 rollout is estimated to save $4 billion in fuel imports a year, according to the Niti Aayog.

However, there are various concerns about the decision. The sustainability of the ethanol policy depends on guaranteed, stable prices of ethanol, ready availability of feedstock such as molasses and grains, capacity utilisation (80 percent) of the ethanol industry, and the projected demand. Vehicle buyers consider many parameters in their purchase decision—affordability, ease of driving, vehicle functions, fuel efficiency and maintenance costs among them.

When these concerns were raised, a government press release claimed that over 11 years of ethanol supply, from 2014-15 to 2024-25, the programme saved the country Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange and 736 lakh metric tonnes in carbon dioxide emissions.

It brushed aside the concerns expressed about lower fuel efficiency and corrosion of rubber and plastic components in vehicle engines using E20. The Niti Aayog report clearly states that the use of E20 will lead to a 6-7 percent drop in fuel efficiency of four-wheelers and 3-4 percent drop for two-wheelers, when compared to vehicles using unblended fuel.