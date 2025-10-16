Opportunity hunting as brain drain

In Banerjee and Duflo’s destination, Switzerland, the government and politics is currently dominated by the Swiss People’s Party, which is unabashedly far-right and Eurosceptic. Its anti-immigrant rhetoric is loud and it commands 28 percent of the lower chamber of parliament.



China, where cutting-edge scientific and skilled work happens, is often presented as an alternative to the US. Many say China may eventually end up accommodating the best brains from across the world, like the US did during and after World War 2.

But there are political and cultural barriers for this to happen. China is run by a communist regime. Freedoms come filtered through many sieves of ideology. To add to this, there is the impediment of language (against the default of English), culture and civilisation. Also, recall the country’s perception during the Covid pandemic.

It may take many generations for these barriers to be broken; by then, democratic America may have recovered. It may have seen another election and picked a president who may restore everything with a pen stroke. This may happen as early as three years and a few months from now. Therefore, one needs to ask if all the talk of brain drain is just hype and propaganda. Are some individual choices being made out as a trend? It’s difficult to assume that America will crumble soon. For that to happen, it may take longer than what the British empire did.

Interestingly, brain drain was used in the past to describe the movement of the skilled and educationally qualified from the ‘developing’ to the ‘developed’ world. To escape what was known as a ‘third-world’ drabness. Like it was in India in the 1960s, where Nehruvian institutions of higher learning manufactured talent, but did not have an economy to accommodate them. Those who left were actually a minority and mostly upper-caste. They could leave also because the US immigration policy became more liberal after 1965.

Then, too, there was a hype around the idea of talent leaving the nation after using public resources, although there was no anti-national virulence against those who departed. To address the rhetoric of those times, economists like Jagdish Bhagwati even proposed a ‘brain drain tax’—without actually proposing how to impose and collect it.