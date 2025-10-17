Why all that glitters not be gold

Uncertainty, fear of the debasement of purchasing power through inflation, and the comfort of real things are driving investors to invest in commodities. Gold has been one beneficiary alongside oil and gas, as well as transition-critical minerals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, lithium and rare earths.

The focus is scarcity-driven due to stagnant investment in new production. But investors, both direct and those seeking exposure through funds, face challenges in investing in these assets.

There are two main ways of investing in commodities—shares in resource firms or in the minerals themselves. Both present unique complexities.

Investment in shares of resource companies is complicated by multiple factors. Pure exposure to the desired commodity is difficult to obtain. Many miners are diversified. BHP, the world's largest mining company by market capitalisation, is a producer of iron ore, copper and metallurgical coal. Storied Anglo-American has operations covering diamonds, copper, iron ore, coal, nickel, manganese and platinum group metals.

Asset portfolios are constantly changing through mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and divestments. In 2022, BHP shifted its oil and gas assets into a joint venture to reduce involvement in carbon-based fuels. After rejecting a takeover offer from BHP, Anglo-American proposed a complex restructure to focus on copper and iron ore. Oil and gas firms have vacillated about renewable energy investments.

Even where a ‘pure play’ exists, there are other issues. Estimates of reserves may be incorrect. In 1997, Bre-X Minerals, a major Canadian miner, collapsed with large losses to investors after fraudulently contaminating core samples with gold derived from other sources. An old definition of a mine is 'a hole in the ground with a liar standing next to it’.