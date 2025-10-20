Deepfakes, doxxing and digital abuse

Technology is a double-edged sword in the context of violence against women and girls (VAWG). The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) reported a 118.4 percent rise in online crimes between 2020 and 2024 against women under four major categories: online child sexual abuse and exploitation, gang rape and sexual abuse online content, sexually explicit acts, and sexually obscene material. The National Crime Records Bureau says 14,409 cases were registered in 2022, only a fraction of the true scale of such crimes in India. At the same time, technology-driven tools like NCRP have improved the collection of data and reporting of crimes, while the Sahyog Portal, with anonymous reporting, enables law enforcement to receive information from intermediaries.

Given the rapid transformation of technology facilitating new forms of VAWG—from virtual rape and AI-enabled deep fakes to dark web transactions—the key question emerges: Are India's existing laws and institutions responsive and robust enough to address these evolving threats effectively?

In the Indian context, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2024, the IT Act 2008, and the POCSO Act 2012 have provisions for offences like online sexual harassment, stalking, voyeurism, transmitting sexually explicit material, etc. The IT Rules, 2021, mandate the intermediaries to take down non-consensual images within 24 hours of a complaint being raised.

India has central and state mechanisms to address online VAWG, such as I4C, the 1930 helpline, cyberforensic labs, capacity-building MOOC platforms, and cyber cells. States employ different models, such as Kerala’s CyberDome and Telangana’s Women Safety Wing with Cyber Module. However, effective use and innovation vary widely across states.