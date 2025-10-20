Potholes, politics and public's patience

This one is for the city I love. This one is for the city I live in as well. Bengaluru.

After every bout of heavy rain, Bengaluru gets battered. Both physically and metaphorically. Many arterial roads get flooded. Traffic jams are the norm. Tarred roads develop potholes with water accumulation. That exposes the shoddy work in building the roads. Heavy rain is the best auditor of good or bad road works. Dirty linen gets washed as well. Every political party gets blamed. Band-aid solutions to patch up potholes temporarily get ripped off, creating newer and bigger potholes.

Traffic flow on the battered roads slows down further, and commute time prolongs excruciatingly. Tempers rise, road rage becomes the norm, and motorists break every breakable rule to rush home. People will drive on footpaths and service roads, and on the wrong side of traffic flow. In the bargain, a bus or two will go off the roads, mishaps will be dubbed pothole accidents, and nothing short of chaos rules the roads. Those stuck in cars will enjoy the luxury of wasted time to log onto their social media handles and vent their ire. Those without this luxury will brave it out on the roads under flyovers and shelters of every kind, further slowing down traffic flow. The younger ones will float their memes, and collectively, Bengaluru becomes one big meme during the season of the big rain.

We are just out of one such big meme season. Once again, every television channel has showcased Bengaluru and its infrastructure problems in depth. I am guilty of having been on many of them. Bengaluru and its rain and its battered infrastructure make for good news of the bad kind. Social media has been equally full of noise and fervour. The opposition parties have pitched in their bit. And when the opposition makes the noise, everyone, including the noise makers, forgets that they have been equally responsible for the city’s state of affairs. Every political party that has ruled Karnataka over the last 15 years has been responsible for this. No government, of any of the three political colours, can claim to be different, though they do so. The can of responsibility is of course held by the Congress party headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, who is the Bengaluru development minister as well.