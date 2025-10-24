The long road back home for the rebel

There has been much speculation on the strategic significance of Thuingaleng Muivah's visit to his home village Somdal in the Ukhrul district of Manipur. From the official point of view, Muivah is the chief hurdle before a resolution to the Naga problem, for it is only he who continues to insist on two conditions deemed outside the purview of the Indian Constitution—a separate constitution and a flag for Nagas—as a precondition for a settlement.

This, however, is probably an overreading. Muivah is now 91 and not in good health. His abiding wish, hence, is probably to see his birthplace he left 61 years ago, not knowing if this would be his last chance. He is revered among Manipur Nagas, especially his tribe—the Tangkhul, for whom he is a father figure, an avakharar. As with anybody who has led an armed movement and has had to exercise brute coercive force to silence oppositions, there are also his detractors. On the eve of his home visit, the Zeliangrong United Front of the Zeliangrong Nagas, for instance, called for an apology from him for alleged atrocities inflicted on their tribesmen.

Naga underground politics too has become more complex, and Muivah does not command overwhelming support of all Nagas anymore, especially among Nagaland’s Nagas. The tremendous love and affection shown to him during his home visit, therefore, may not easily transform into the kind of political energy capable of lifting the Naga issue out of its present stalemate.

Most Nagas today have arguably reconciled to a solution within India. This has ironically complicated the matter further. The lofty ideal of Naga sovereignty, even if impossibly elusive, once provided an advocacy platform for a united Naga struggle. Acceptance of a settlement within India has meant the splintering of even the idea of a solution package between myriad emerging interest groups. Naga movement, too, had correspondingly fragmented unrecognisably.

Muivah joined the militant Naga National Council (NNC) led by A Z Phizo in 1964. From his testimony and those of other rebel colleagues published in Nandita Haksar and Sebastian M Hongray’s Kuknalim: Naga Armed Resistance, he earned respect for his commitment, determination and intelligence. He was also among the first Naga rebels to slip into China’s Yunnan province to get training as well as to woo international support for the Naga cause.