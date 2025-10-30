Debate and dissent, the Indian way

India is often praised for its spirituality, poetry, and devotion. What is less known, and usually deliberately forgotten, is that it also built one of the world’s strongest cultures of reasoning. Generations of Indian students have been taught that critical thinking began in ancient Greece, evolved in Enlightenment Europe, and entered India through English education. This version of history is incomplete and biased. India has always been a civilisation of questioning minds and debating scholars. Our schools, however, have not told this story.

For decades, Indian textbooks have associated rationality with Europe and tradition with India. They celebrate Socrates, Aristotle and Descartes, but rarely mention Gautama, Kanada, Nagarjuna, or Shankaracharya as logical thinkers. As a result, young minds grow up believing that logic is foreign to our soil. Worse, they begin to assume that questioning authority is un-Indian.

Indian civilisation did not rely on unquestioning belief. It argued, debated, and demanded evidence. The country that produced yoga and ayurveda also developed powerful logic, epistemology, and debate systems. Centuries ago, Indian thinkers asked the same questions modern philosophy asks. What is truth? How do we know what we know? Can knowledge be verified? What is the difference between perception and reality? Far from being passive acceptors of tradition, Indian scholars built competing schools of thought that openly challenged one another. Disagreement was a respected intellectual practice. A short journey through India’s intellectual heritage makes this clear.

The Nyaya school developed a formal system of logic that teaches how to examine claims, test evidence, and avoid errors in reasoning. It offered a five-step method to reach logical conclusions, more detailed than the three-part syllogism taught in Western philosophy. Modern students learn about Aristotle’s logic, but almost none are exposed to Nyaya, which explains the same skill with greater clarity and practicality.