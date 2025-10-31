Why nerds are herding to pubs

The US has been the PhD factory of the world, and its students go on to do epic research that brings the country prestige and prizes along with industrial and military pre-eminence. Now, these eminent scholars will pitch their tents to give other nations the advantage. For instance, Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, who shared a Nobel Prize in economics in 2019, are quitting MIT to start a research centre at the University of Zurich. The urge to move on is visible among younger researchers and professionals in cities like Boston, where academic and commercial labs lie thick on the ground. And attrition due to AI in the lower echelons has only begun. Transnationals like Amazon and TCS are shedding people on an unprecedented scale, and obfuscating the reason with management jargon.

So, no surprise if university teachers are venturing into side hustles in highbrow entertainment, popping up in bars and restaurants to do standup lecturing. It’s like a TED talk with food and beverages—the feast of reason and the flow of soul, for a cover price. Some time ago, people would have wondered what this says about perceptions of learning. Now, we know. Maybe it gives courage to teachers who feel like they’re in an extinction event, telling them that they won’t have to turn to pakoda-nomics to remain relevant. In a perverse way, maybe it’s even reassuring that there will be ever-bigger audiences for off-campus learning in many nations which are now thought leaders, where economic pressures could exclude more people from a life of the intellect.

The geographical redistribution of talent has almost no implication for India, despite the government’s earnest proposal to welcome leading academics back home. Going by past experience, India is happy to follow the lead of the US in matters of academic finance. In the early 2000s, IITs were instructed to reduce reliance on public funding and generate revenue through patents, industry partnerships, and consultancy, as American colleges do. Now, there’s no opportunity to follow Trump’s lead, because Indian governments have stepped on campuses hard enough.

Will Indian academics be tempted to go out and perform? Historians are having fun doing it. Will physicists follow suit, and further blur the boundary between the campus and the world? Who knows, democratised knowledge could be a refreshing change from the dogmatisms in traditional academia. But we must take care: as political and commercial forces eat away at the distinction between the formal and the informal, we may come to the inescapable conclusion that Socrates is indeed a cat.

Pratik Kanjilal | SPEAKEASY | Senior Fellow, Henry J Leir Institute of Migration and Human Security, Fletcher School, Tufts University

