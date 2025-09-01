India must use lessons China learnt long ago

Wars are no longer fought only on land, at sea, or in the air. They are also fought in the invisible domain of information—where speed, precision and narrative shape outcomes even before a shot is fired. This has triggered a subtler, equally potent dimension: deterrence by information. A nation well-networked, agile in managing narratives, and proficient in handling information can create such a perception of dominance that adversaries hesitate to act.

The 1991 Gulf War was a revelation. The US stunned the world by fusing space-based intelligence, precision-guided munitions, real-time surveillance and live command networks into a seamless war machine. Iraqi forces were paralysed not only by physical destruction, but also by the overwhelming information superiority of the coalition forces. For the first time, ‘embedded journalism’ was relayed from the heart of the battlefield.

China was the keenest observer. It saw not just advanced weapons, but the systemic integration of sensors, shooters and decision-makers into a cohesive information grid. This was not a traditional war—it was warfare under informationised conditions. By 1993, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army enshrined this as a doctrine. By 2003, it progressed to the innovation of the ‘Three Warfares’—media, psychological and legal.

Media warfare meant controlling domestic and international narratives, influencing how conflicts were reported and shaping global perception of legitimacy. Chinese state media used these as strategic weapons. Psychological warfare was about sowing doubt, fear or hesitation in adversaries; while bolstering confidence of the allied audiences. Legal warfare created justifications for territorial claims and delegitimised adversary positions.

Crucially, China never saw these domains as separate from military power. Instead, as complementing the traditional force, and preparing the ground for kinetic operations. The effectiveness of China’s approach became visible during regional confrontations. In Doklam (2017), and more starkly during the Galwan standoff and broader Ladakh tensions in 2020, the PLA demonstrated tight control over strategic communication—a deliberate media blackout, carefully curated leaks, and a disciplined silence.