N-Equaliser aside, how close is Pak military to India's?

The true balance of power between two adversaries is decided long before hostilities commence on the battlefield—in the quiet interplay of capability, intent, and the means to sustain both.

The question, therefore, is can Pakistan sustain a credible claim to conventional parity with India despite a headline defence-spending ratio that heavily favours New Delhi? This demands an evidence-based answer that treats money as necessary, but not sufficient, for military power.

After the tit-for-tat nuclear tests between India and Pakistan in May, 1998, the strategic balance of power in South Asia has been frozen in perpetuity. The region’s other nuclear power, China, had carried out tests earlier, in October 1964.

Pakistan's ability to claim conventional deterrence parity with India, despite a defence budget several times smaller, rests on a composite of force-design choices, external assistance and technology transfers, selective modernisation, and a deterrence architecture calibrated to offset numerical disadvantage.

The claim is not that Pakistan equals India in absolute numbers or in the full spectrum of capability; rather, it is that Islamabad seeks ‘effective parity’, not ‘numerical parity’: the ability to negate India's advantages at decisive points that matter to the political outcome of war.