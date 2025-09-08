Heartbeat of the people: A tribute to bhupen da

Today, 8th September, is a very special day for all those who are passionate about Indian culture and music. It is particularly more special for my sisters and brothers of Assam. After all, it is the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, one of the most extraordinary voices India has ever known. As you are all aware, this year marks the beginning of his birth centenary celebrations. It is an occasion to revisit his monumental contributions to Indian artistic expression and public consciousness.

What Bhupen Da gave us extends far beyond music. His works embodied emotions that transcended melody. More than just a voice, he was the heartbeat of the people. Generations have grown up listening to his songs, each word resonating with themes of kindness, social justice, unity and deep-rooted belonging.

From Assam emerged a voice that flowed like a timeless river, crossing borders and cultures, carrying with it the spirit of humanity. Bhupen Da travelled the globe, rubbed shoulders with the who’s who across all spectrums of society, but he remained deeply connected to his roots in Assam.

The rich oral traditions, folk melodies and community storytelling practices of Assam deeply shaped his early childhood. These experiences formed the bedrock of his artistic vocabulary. He always carried the spirit of Assam’s indigenous identity and the ethos of its people.