Rethinking Swadeshi in Trumpian era

This essay is an attempt to explore the relation between the word and the world in the domain of policy. One must confess the domain of policy has become an esoteric world—full of arcane interpretations of ordinary language.

The recent exchange of words between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi escalated a lot in the news. It has been seen as a battle between two nations on tariffs and trade. It is also a struggle for dignity. Modi has raised the word ‘swadeshi’ in this context. One hopes to explore the fate of this word.

Modi’s use of the word is strictly economic; but one has to locate this sense of swadeshi within a wider historical and philosophical context. The most fruitful way of doing this is to contrast Modi’s construct of swadeshi with a Gandhian imagination.

One has to, first of all, emphasise that while Modi exudes the official, Mahatma Gandhi’s is a playful performance. Gandhi displayed a cultural confidence against the British. One can see the power of his attitude in two small anecdotes. Once an American journalist asked Gandhi what he thought of Western civilisation. He replied, ‘It would be a good idea.’ Gandhi went further. He said the task of the Indian national movement was not just to overthrow the British, but to rescue them from the travails of modernity.

To the cultural confidence that underlay swadeshi and swaraj to its playfulness, one must add a polysemic power. For Gandhi, these two words conveyed a spectrum of meanings. Swadeshi implied the indigenous, the local, and the vernacular. Each summoned a different domain of meaning. Each mapped a different angle to life. The word that immediately comes to mind is ‘local’. It implied a geography, a sense of neighbourhood. Swadeshi implied that the local was primary.

But Gandhi used the word local in a slightly different sense. The local was also indigenous. It implied not only geography, but also a sense of cultural time. The local was an attempt to sustain diversity and plurality, not just uniformity. The local implied not just economics, but a sense of linguistics and materials. The local implied local materials, local seeds, a local imagination. Each microcosm added to the richness of the macrocosm we call swaraj.