Putting states at the centre of reforms

India's journey towards becoming a globally competitive, inclusive, and sustainable economy will be shaped by the strength and dynamism of its states. By embracing coordinated, data-driven, and outcome-focused reforms, states can unlock unprecedented growth opportunities.

States hold unique influence over business regulation, land management, labour markets, energy, education, healthcare, agriculture, and sustainability. These are vital for industrial expansion, job creation, productivity enhancement, and inclusive development. Aligning national strategies with robust state-led initiatives is, therefore, essential.

A template already exists. The successful rollout and recent reforms of GST demonstrated how Centre-state coordination through the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers and the GST Council can create effective, carefully-crafted, consensus-based reforms that benefit the entire nation. The model should be extended to build consensus on land, labour, power, agriculture, education, and fiscal sustainability.

Creating an enabling business environment is a fundamental step for encouraging private investment. States should streamline all approvals through the national single-window system, with time-bound clearances and legally recognised digital certificates to reduce delays. Fast-tracking dispute resolution through dedicated courts and alternative mechanisms will further ease business. Decriminalising business-facing state laws would strengthen trust between government and industry.

Addressing land issues remains a priority. States could establish online, integrated land authorities to digitise and integrate land data across departments. These could serve as single points for allotment, provide clarity on disputed parcels, and help transition to government-guaranteed land titles.

Simplifying forest land diversion for projects under 50 hectares, especially in mining, by delegating authority to states, can also accelerate development without compromising safeguards.