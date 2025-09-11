‘Mohan Bhagwat Ji embodies clear vision, decisive action in abundance’

Today is September 11th. This day evokes two contrasting remembrances. The first dates back to 1893, when Swami Vivekananda delivered his iconic Chicago address. With the few words, “Sisters and Brothers of America,” he won the hearts of thousands present in the hall. He introduced the timeless spiritual heritage of India and the emphasis on universal brotherhood to the world stage. The second is the gruesome 9/11 attacks, when this very principle came under attack thanks to the menace of terrorism and radicalism.

There is something else about this day which is noteworthy. Today is the birthday of a personality who, inspired by the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity. For lakhs of people associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he is respectfully referred to as Param Pujya Sarsanghchalak. Yes, I am referring to Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, whose 75th birthday is, incidentally, falling in the same year when the RSS marks its centenary. I would like to convey my best wishes to him and pray for his long and healthy life.

My association with Mohan Ji’s family has been very deep. I have had the good fortune of working closely with Mohan Ji’s father, the late Madhukarrao Bhagwat Ji. I have written extensively about him in my book, Jyotipunj. Along with his association with the legal world, he devoted himself to nation-building. He played a pivotal role in strengthening the RSS across Gujarat. Such was Madhukarrao Ji’s passion towards nation-building that it groomed his son, Mohanrao, to work towards India’s regeneration. It is as if Parasmani Madhukarrao prepared another Parasmani in Mohanrao.