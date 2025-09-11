Why open societies foster golden ages

In today’s Trumpian world, the idea of erecting barriers to keep out foreign goods and people is gaining traction, and winning admirers among some influential leaders like Javier Milei of Argentina and Viktor Orbán of Hungary. However, Johan Norberg, a Swedish historian, presents a compelling counter-argument in his new book, Peak Human. Norberg explores the rise and fall of golden ages across various civilisations over the past three millennia, from Athens to the Anglosphere and the Abbasid caliphate. His research reveals that societies which thrived were those that embraced openness—welcoming trade, strangers, and innovative ideas. Conversely, when these societies closed themselves off, they lost their dynamism and prosperity.

One striking example, he argues, is the Song dynasty in China, which lasted 960- 1279 CE. The Song emperors prioritised the rule of law and meritocracy, hiring officials through competitive exams and enacting policies that promoted fairness and stability. Peasants were granted property rights and freedom of movement, leading to increased agricultural productivity and the growth of cities. Kaifeng, the capital, became a bustling metropolis with a population far exceeding that of London at the time. The Song dynasty also fostered domestic and international trade, with merchants issuing paper money and artisans developing new industrial processes. This openness to trade and innovation created a vibrant economy and a rich cultural exchange.

However, the ascent of the Ming emperors turned China inward. They ended free movement, imposed forced labour, and severely restricted foreign trade. These reactionary policies led to a significant decline in Chinese incomes and stifled the country’s progress until it reopened in the late 20th century.

Norberg’s analysis extends to other historical golden ages. Athens flourished not only as the birthplace of democracy but also as a liberal society with low tariffs and a welcoming attitude towards foreigners. Rome grew strong by integrating conquered peoples, learning from them, and maintaining a vast network of roads that facilitated trade and communication. Both civilisations demonstrated that openness to diverse ideas and people was a key factor in their success.

Norberg, sadly, does not refer to any Indian examples. But India’s rich history offers numerous examples of openness leading to prosperity. This openness took various forms, including extensive trade, religious tolerance, and intellectual exchange. By engaging with external ideas, technologies, and people, various empires and movements not only enriched their own cultures but also stimulated economic growth.