Paper to pixels: Know your candidate digitally

What is the true meaning of a certificate? I found asking myself the question while reading about some Andhra Pradesh colleges withholding certificates from nursing students and asking them to work for a “service period” of a year in an affiliated hospital before being “released”. A nurse quoted in the story was planning to apply for a job in her home state, Kerala, using the certificate. The coercive clause delayed her life plan.

It’s baffling how such a modern form of bonded labour exists, under which apart from paying college fees one has to work for a stipulated period too. No wonder the legal validity of such a contract is facing public interest litigation now.

But I do understand collaterals. The talk of an ‘original certificate’ brought back memories of thick papers signed by calligraphic hands, with stamps of approval that made faking difficult. One carefully saved a ‘provisional’ certificate, followed by its ‘original’. Employers usually returned the original after inspection of copies duly attested by a government officer or an equivalent. But then, there were some nasty employers who held back the originals as collaterals to prevent employees from leaving.

Legally, a certification is proof of qualification that the dictionary defines as “action or process of providing someone or something with an official document attesting to a status or level of achievement”. By that yardstick, the Supreme Court has clarified that Aadhaar is sufficient as a certificate of residency to enable a voter identity, but not as a proof of citizenship. The prime minister’s postgraduation certificate has been a subject of legal banter over its verification.

All such questions, however, should be buried in the sands of time with new technologies that enable easy, foolproof verification and transmission. We know about the biometrics that go with Aadhaar, whose project leader Nandan Nilekani pointed out that it is a “number, and not a card”. What is often touted as an Aadhaar card is a printout reporting the unique identification number. This essentially means that an Aadhaar number is associated with a person with certifiable features, including a proof of residency.

What we are waiting for now is the Aadhaar revolution’s equivalent in certificates concerning education, academic credits and experience, and evolve from the current know your customer framework to another KYC—know your candidate.