Getting the five elements right

The next element is jala or water, the basis of life. Till 2-3 decades back, we could drink water at every railway station across the country without getting sick. Today, we need to filter water using multiple technologies in our own homes. Plastic water bottles are the biggest source of garbage, followed by aluminium packaging. Our rivers are polluted, and no cleaning project has shown much impact. The sacredness of our rivers once maintained their cleanliness, but now industrial, human and tourism waste are playing havoc. Civilisations were built on the banks of rivers that provided water for consumption, but today there is hardly any city that has a clean river flowing past it. All of them look like abandoned streams that overflow in monsoons. We must demand clean water and yes, it would mean closure or at least downsizing of the bottled water, filtering and tanker industries.

Agni or fire is the third tattva. In the external world, this is affecting us through global warming that we are contributing to, through excessive use of heating and cooling equipment—be it the air conditioners we use even in winter, or by excessively using servers hosting our data. In our internal world, it is our jatharagni or digestive fire that has gone haywire with all the processed food, leading to so many lifestyle diseases. Can our architecture go back to being weather-sensitive, the one that does not block the sun completely? Can we consciously eat simple and fresh food?

The fourth tattva—vayu or air—is now reported in terms of air quality indices. In many of our large cities, it crosses the limits of measuring at least once a year. The average AQI is rarely in a healthy zone, except when it rains. Vehicular pollution is one of the biggest contributors, but this is magnified when vehicles are stuck in traffic for hours together. Does the lack of public transport not add to this? Does absence of walking spaces not lead to more use of vehicles? Should we not demand cleaner air to breathe? At our end, we must realise that every time we order a loaf of bread, we are contributing to vehicular pollution as each delivery is a trip. Can we be more mindful by minimising our contribution to traffic?