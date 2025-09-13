Relentless reformer who made democracy accountable

I first met Professor Jagdeep S Chhokar in 2006, when I was the youngest in the Election Commission of India. At that time, the relationship between the Election Commission (EC) and the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)—the organisation he co-founded—was marked by caution, even suspicion.

ADR had begun to make waves with its landmark petitions in the courts, demanding greater transparency in elections. From within the EC, we were instinctively wary: here was an organisation holding up a mirror to the system we were constitutionally sworn to safeguard.

But the more we engaged with Jagdeep, the more we realised that we were fighting the same battle—to make India’s democracy not just participatory, but truly informed. It was the beginning of a professional partnership and a personal friendship that endured through the years.

A Shared Haryana Connection

The fact that Jagdeep belonged to Haryana—which was my own cadre—brought us personally closer. He was born in Patti Kalyana, a well-known village in Panipat, which was earlier part of Karnal district, where I underwent my IAS training.

That coincidence alone would have been enough to give us a sense of kinship, but our connections went even deeper. As a student, I used to attend German classes at Max Mueller Bhavan, where his sister, Bimla Chhokar—who later became Bimla Bhalla—was also a fellow student. These ties made it feel natural for us to look upon each other almost as family.