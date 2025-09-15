The many maladies of Manipur can't be healed in a day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his short Manipur visit on September 13 that came after more than two-and-a-half years of confounding silence since a violent conflict had broken out between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo group of tribes, announced nothing to appease either side in the conflict.

At the two public meetings he addressed—one at the Peace Ground in Churachandpur and the other at Kangla in Imphal—there were no hints that the demand of the Kuki-Zos for a separate administration of Union territory status would be considered, nor was there a mention of dismantling of the buffer zones created after the trouble broke out, or to ensure free movement for all along the highways, which the Meiteis want.

He did meet children from relief camps at both the venues. Although in his speech he made no mention of internally displaced persons (IDPs), Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who accompanied him to both the places, did say in his address that a three-phase plan for having the IDPs return to their original homes is being worked out.

The expectations of the parties in conflict were dashed, but equally disappointed are the legions of commentators standing on presumed moral high grounds who have been pronouncing their verdicts on what is and what should be in all that has been happening in Manipur.

However, to be fair, what the PM ended up doing was somewhat inevitable. Unlike what many presume, this is not a bilateral matter between the warring groups. The Meiteis and the Kuki-Zos. Manipur is a multi-ethnic state, with 33 recognised Scheduled Tribes and several non-tribal communities that include the Meities, who form a thin majority.

Continual adjustments of the frictions and tensions among these communities have been the fabric of Manipur’s long history. Quite tragically, a sinew of sanity snapped in this process between Meiteis and Kuki-Zos on May 3, 2023, and a lot of the blame for this would have to go to populists who dangerously stoked and amplified the insecurities of either side.