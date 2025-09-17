India-US ties: From a limousine chat to a spectacular diplomatic turn

In the complex tangle surrounding conflict in Ukraine, things are moving in the direction that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have, conceivably, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strictest confidence during their 50-minute conversation while travelling together in the Aurus Senat, the presidential limousine retro-styled after the legendary ZiL used by Soviet leaders. They were heading towards their September 1 meeting at the American luxury hotel Ritz-Carlton in Tianjin, China, where the Russian delegation was staying.

For Putin, it must have been a moment out of the Psalms: “Blessed is the man to whom the lord imputes no guilt, in whose spirit is no deceit.” As a deeply religious man, it must have been of the utmost criticality for Putin to hold Modi’s hands away from the prying eyes of western intelligence at a sensitive juncture when India had come under immense pressure “just as in the colonial era”, as he later told a small group of Russian journalists in Beijing.

Putin told the journalists, “You know, when people from outside say, ‘We are going to make things hard for you and punish you…’ How are the leaders of these countries (India and China)—large economic powerhouses which have lived through very rough periods in their history, periods of colonialism and attacks on their sovereignty over a long historical period— supposed to react to that?”

Anyway, it took just a few days after the ride in Putin’s limo for the US President Donald Trump to make his first overture to Modi on September 5, when he told reporters at the White House, “I will always be friends with Modi. He is a great prime minister. India and the United States have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about.”

That was an incredible turnaround in international diplomacy. But clearly, Trump’s mind was already turning and turning in a widening gyre as he had written on his Truth Social post the previous day that India and Russia had been “lost” to “deepest, darkest China”—adding, unflappably, in his characteristic prose style of massive ellipses that often give his words the ring of an oracle: “I don’t think we have. I get along very well with Modi. As you know, he was here a couple of months ago, we went to the Rose Garden.