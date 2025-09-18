AI teaching tools not a panacea, but can be a force multiplier

Long after the printing press arrived, we started using books for learning. In modern times, teachers began using projectors, smartboards, and tablets in classrooms as the technology evolved. Now, artificial intelligence has entered this long lineage of tools. But if history is any guide, pedagogy—and not the latest technology—moves the needle in learning. Good teaching methods always centred on how instructors engaged students, not the tools.

Studies of technology in classrooms across decades offer a cautionary insight. Tools alone rarely boost learning. You need the proper pedagogy around them. A large-scale meta-analysis of 67 studies on English language teaching found that digital technology had a strong positive effect compared with traditional teaching without tech. That is promising. Yet, another review into computer-assisted learning from China found meaningful outcomes only when the content was personalised and integrated into teaching, not just presented through devices.

Another recent study assessed AI support tools that provided personalised guidance, adaptive quizzes and real-time feedback. The students reported better time management and improved performance. In other words, AI tools delivered value when embedded in active learning strategies, not when left to replace them.

Similarly, another study showed improved knowledge, skills, self-confidence and satisfaction among learners when teachers used technology tools in well-designed learning environments, including social interaction and feedback. A pattern emerges here. Tech is a multiplier—but only with good teaching design.

Higher-education surveys show educators and students recognise that AI should assist, not supplant, teachers. We cannot automate human qualities such as critical thinking, creativity and ethical reasoning. Teachers remain vital mentors, problem-solvers, and emotional anchors. A recent initiative at IIT Delhi reflects this. Even as 80 percent of students use generative AI tools, the institution emphasised AI literacy, ethical training, and mandatory disclosure of AI usage in assignments.